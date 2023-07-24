MULTIMEDIA
Two-faced president in SONA protest
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 24 2023 04:05 PM
Anti-government protesters burn an effigy with the images of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on a two-faced coin symbolizing the meager wage increase for workers on one side and a smiling image on the other, projecting unity, peace, and love of the country, during a march on Commonwealth Avenue hours before the president is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address on Monday.
