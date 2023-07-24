Showing support for Marcos Jr.

MULTIMEDIA

Supporters of President Marcos Jr. gather near Sandiganbayan for his 2nd SONA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather in front of the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City for his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday. The president is expected to update the public on his administration’s progress after a year in power with the speech anticipated to be around 1 hour and 25 minutes long, according to his son Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos.