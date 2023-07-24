Showing support for Marcos Jr.

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Supporters of President Marcos Jr. gather near Sandiganbayan for his 2nd SONA Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 24 2023 04:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather in front of the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City for his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday. The president is expected to update the public on his administration’s progress after a year in power with the speech anticipated to be around 1 hour and 25 minutes long, according to his son Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos. President Marcos Jr.'s 2nd SONA had 'a lot' of revisions, son Sandro says Read More: SONA State of the Nation Address protest pro-government SONA 2023 Sandiganbayan Marcos supporters /news/07/24/23/imee-wants-marcos-jr-to-tackle-high-prices-of-food-in-sona2023/news/07/24/23/groups-call-marcos-jrs-1st-year-of-presidency-lackluster/life/07/24/23/in-photos-what-politicians-celebrities-wore-to-the-sona/sports/07/24/23/mma-sangiao-primed-to-carry-team-lakay-vs-baatarkhuu/entertainment/07/24/23/lara-maigue-sings-lupang-hinirang-at-sona-2023