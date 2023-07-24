Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos addresses nation in second SONA Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 24 2023 07:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber (Top L-R) Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez clap as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during his second State of the Nation Address on Monday at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. Marcos in his address asked for Congressional support as he offered amnesty for rebel returnees. Marcos offers amnesty to rebel returnees, asks for Congress support FULL TEXT: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 2023 SONA Read More: SONA 2023 State of the Nation Address 2023 Ferdinand Marcos Jr. BBM Bongbong Marcos Migz Zubiri Juan Miguel Zubiri Martin Romualdez /sports/07/24/23/meralco-tnt-poised-to-top-pba-3x3-leg-4/news/07/24/23/mga-environmental-group-nadismaya-sa-sona-ni-marcos-jr/news/07/24/23/marcos-jr-learners-will-be-made-more-resilient/video/news/07/24/23/tigil-pasada-ng-grupong-manibela-umarangkada/news/07/24/23/marcos-admits-govt-must-do-more-to-help-unemployed-underemployed-pinoys