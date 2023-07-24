Home  >  News

Marcos addresses nation in second SONA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2023 07:01 PM

(Top L-R) Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez clap as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during his second State of the Nation Address on Monday at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. Marcos in his address asked for Congressional support as he offered amnesty for rebel returnees. 

