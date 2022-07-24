Bayan-ST holds pre-SONA protest caravan

MULTIMEDIA

Southern Tagalog progressive groups hold pre-SONA protest

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Multi-sectoral groups from Southern Tagalog hold a protest caravan starting in Makati City on Sunday, which will merge with larger protests in time for the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. the following day. The group called the administration to genuinely address the challenges faced by Filipinos like rising fuel and commodity prices as well as the red-tagging and illegal arrest of peasant leaders, unionists and progressives.