Home > News MULTIMEDIA 3 killed in Ateneo Law School graduation shooting Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 24 2022 07:53 PM Funeral personnel carry a body bag containing one of the victims of a shooting incident at the Ateneo De Manila University on Sunday. Three people were killed, including former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay, and at least 1 injured after the suspect shot the victims outside the venue of a graduation ceremony. 3 dead in Ateneo de Manila University shooting, including former mayor from Basilan