3 killed in Ateneo Law School graduation shooting

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2022 07:53 PM

Funeral personnel carry a body bag containing one of the victims of a shooting incident at the Ateneo De Manila University on Sunday. Three people were killed, including former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay, and at least 1 injured after the suspect shot the victims outside the venue of a graduation ceremony. 

