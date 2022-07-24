MULTIMEDIA

3 killed in Ateneo Law School graduation shooting

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Funeral personnel carry a body bag containing one of the victims of a shooting incident at the Ateneo De Manila University on Sunday. Three people were killed, including former Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay, and at least 1 injured after the suspect shot the victims outside the venue of a graduation ceremony.