Torrential rain brings knee-high flood to Zapote Road

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

People contend with knee-high flood waters along Zapote Road in Las Piñas on Saturday as torrential rains brought by the southwest monsoon continues to lash parts of Metro Manila. State weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday that while Typhoon Fabian has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it may still enhance the southwest monsoon which may still bring rain to parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, and portions of Western Visayas in the next 24 hours.