Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Making the most of a rainy day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2021 07:09 PM

Making the most of a rainy day

Children play at a section of the Marikina River in San Mateo town, Rizal, Saturday as intense monsoon rains pounded parts of Luzon and Metro Manila. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday said some 14,000 residents have been preemptively evacuated, which includes those who moved out as Marikina River overflowed early Saturday morning. 

Read More:  rain   weather   flood   monsoon rain   habagat   NDRRMC   children   Marikina River   San Mateo   Rizal   multimedia   multimedia photos  