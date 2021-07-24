MULTIMEDIA

Making the most of a rainy day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children play at a section of the Marikina River in San Mateo town, Rizal, Saturday as intense monsoon rains pounded parts of Luzon and Metro Manila. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday said some 14,000 residents have been preemptively evacuated, which includes those who moved out as Marikina River overflowed early Saturday morning.