Making the most of a rainy day George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 24 2021 07:09 PM Children play at a section of the Marikina River in San Mateo town, Rizal, Saturday as intense monsoon rains pounded parts of Luzon and Metro Manila. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday said some 14,000 residents have been preemptively evacuated, which includes those who moved out as Marikina River overflowed early Saturday morning. Around 14,000 people evacuated due to monsoon rains in Luzon