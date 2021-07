MULTIMEDIA

Flood watch

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A resident observes water rushing through a spillway bridge in Rodriguez town, Rizal on Saturday. The Marikina River overflowed early morning Saturday, as intense monsoon rains pounded Metro Manila, prompting local officials to preemptively evacuate, even as health authorities detected more cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.