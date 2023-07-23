MULTIMEDIA

Protest art for Marcos' 2nd SONA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Youth artists and volunteer prepare protest materials, including an effigy, in Quezon City on Sunday, a day before the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Quezon City local government issued permits to 4 groups for the SONA, with the anti-government protesters allowed to hold their program in Tandang Sora along Commonwealth Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pro-government groups in front of St. Peter’s Church from 1 to 5 p.m.