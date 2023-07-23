Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protest art for Marcos' 2nd SONA Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 23 2023 08:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Youth artists and volunteer prepare protest materials, including an effigy, in Quezon City on Sunday, a day before the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Quezon City local government issued permits to 4 groups for the SONA, with the anti-government protesters allowed to hold their program in Tandang Sora along Commonwealth Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pro-government groups in front of St. Peter’s Church from 1 to 5 p.m. No effigy burning on 2nd SONA, no special treatment for pro-gov't groups too: PNP Read More: Marcos SONA State of the Nation Address protest Ferdinand Marcos Jr. SONA 2023 /video/business/07/23/23/alamin-co-franchising-sa-isang-negosyo/video/life/07/23/23/lovers-noon-business-partners-ngayon/sports/07/23/23/golf-malixi-falls-to-romero-in-us-girls-junior-final/sports/07/23/23/asiabasket-monje-stars-as-letran-pounces-on-pilipinas-aguilas/sports/07/23/23/pba-on-tour-rain-or-shine-ends-blackwaters-streak