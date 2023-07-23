EgayPh intensifies to severe tropical storm

MULTIMEDIA

Egay intensifies to severe tropical storm

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

Severe Tropical Storm Egay ( International Name Doksuri) moves westward in this image screen-captured from the Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch - Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Egay currently has maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa according to weather bureau PAGASA. The Department of Interior and Local Government urged local government units to prepare for the possible impacts of Egay which is forecast to bring heavy rains in several parts of the country.