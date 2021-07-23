Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rizal PNP conducts pre-SONA checkpoint Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 23 2021 04:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber San Mateo police conduct checkpoints on motorists and pedestrians passing through the San Mateo Bridge in Rizal on Friday. The checkpoint is part of the local government’s security measures ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address in the areas surrounding the House of Representatives. Read More: SONA SONA 2021 State of the Nation Address checkpoint PNP San Mateo Bridge multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/23/21/filipino-olympian-profile-coach-hopes-4th-times-the-charm-for-gold-seeking-hidilyn/life/07/23/21/viral-diy-photoshoot-bmpm-iloilo-grade-6-student/news/07/23/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-july232021/news/07/23/21/1-patay-1-sugatan-sa-banggaan-ng-2-motorsiklo-sa-capiz/sports/07/23/21/pba-tnt-tropang-giga-releases-ray-parks