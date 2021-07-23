MULTIMEDIA

Rizal PNP conducts pre-SONA checkpoint

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

San Mateo police conduct checkpoints on motorists and pedestrians passing through the San Mateo Bridge in Rizal on Friday. The checkpoint is part of the local government’s security measures ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address in the areas surrounding the House of Representatives.