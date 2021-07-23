MULTIMEDIA

PWDs vaccinated in San Juan

ABS-CBN News

Nerry Montaño, a person with Down syndrome, receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation program for persons with disabilities at the Filoil Flying-V Arena in San Juan City on Friday. More than 150 persons with disabilities were inoculated in San Juan as local governments prepared in anticipation of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge.