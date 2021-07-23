Home > News MULTIMEDIA PWDs vaccinated in San Juan ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 23 2021 04:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nerry Montaño, a person with Down syndrome, receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation program for persons with disabilities at the Filoil Flying-V Arena in San Juan City on Friday. More than 150 persons with disabilities were inoculated in San Juan as local governments prepared in anticipation of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge. Read More: coronavirus covid19 PWD Down syndrome special vaccine vaccination multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/23/21/bsp-backs-passage-financial-consumer-protection-law/news/07/23/21/sws-survey-quality-life-improve-optimism-score-covid-june-2021/news/07/23/21/leni-robredo-vaccine-express-program-naga-city/entertainment/07/23/21/13-reasons-why-star-tommy-dorfman-comes-out-as-a-trans-woman/sports/07/23/21/olympics-philippines-gold-quest