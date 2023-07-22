MULTIMEDIA

Artists get ready for SONA protest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Artists put the finishing touches on the 'Doble Kara' protest effigy in Quezon City on Saturday to be used for the upcoming State of the Nation Address protest. The effigy features a two-faced Marcos embossed in a 'tallano gold' coin, meant to symbolize the low wage increase for Metro Manila workers on one side and another showing a smiling image, projecting unity, peace, and love of the country.