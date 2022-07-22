MULTIMEDIA

Police leave no gaps in SONA security

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Manila Police District stand in formation during an inspection inside their headquarters in Manila on Friday, as part of the preparations for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA). Some 20,000 troops from different units of the police and military will be deployed for the first SONA of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

