Police leave no gaps in SONA security
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 22 2022 02:32 PM
Members of the Manila Police District stand in formation during an inspection inside their headquarters in Manila on Friday, as part of the preparations for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA). Some 20,000 troops from different units of the police and military will be deployed for the first SONA of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.
