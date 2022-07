Marikina residents recieve COVID-19 booster shots

MULTIMEDIA

Marikina senior citizens get COVID-19 booster shots

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Marikina residents, mostly senior citizens, head to the Marikina Sports Complex to receive COVID-19 booster shots on Friday. Data from the Department of Health showed that booster shot administration has plateaued at around 15 million, while some 71 million people or 91 percent of the target population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.