Alarm raised on missing women activists

MULTIMEDIA

Alarm raised on disappearance of women activists

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2022 02:05 PM

Women’s groups, led by Gabriela, hold a protest at the gates of the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday. The group condemned the recent arrests of some women activists, as well as the disappearance of others. 

