MULTIMEDIA

Picking up plastic litter

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman collects plastic waste washed up near their temporary shelter along the shores of Manila bay in Pasay City on Thursday. A recently published study by the De La Salle University Dasmarinas commissioned by USAID and the Ecowaste Coalition shows that more plastic waste end up in Manila bay during wet months, with two-thirds of litter collected made up of single-use plastics.