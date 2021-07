MULTIMEDIA

Kalikasan seeks moratorium on mining

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Police District personnel disperse members of the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (Kalikasan PNE) during a protest in Mendiola, Manila on Thursday. The activist group raised concern on the alleged Php 1.1 trillion total mineral value exported over the past years despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s promise to close the country’s destructive big mines.