Home > News MULTIMEDIA Giving a helping hand Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 22 2021 09:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Men carry sacks of rice as aid to residents after large waves heavily damaged four homes in the seaside community of Sitio Bijia in Tanza, Cavite on Thursday. Strong winds and waves lashed coastal towns in the area as Typhoon Fabian strengthened the monsoon rains in parts of the country. Read More: Typhoon Fabian habagat monsoon rain weather rain Tanza Cavite Sitio Bijia multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/22/21/ecb-keeps-cheap-money-taps-open-to-hit-new-inflation-goal/overseas/07/22/21/china-floods-henan-braces-for-another-round-of-rains-as-number-affected-reaches-3-million/overseas/07/22/21/fil-am-democratic-leaders-oppose-recall-newsom/overseas/07/22/21/manny-pacquiao-support-ph-olympic-bets/sports/07/22/21/rower-cris-nievarez-gets-team-ph-going-in-tokyo-games