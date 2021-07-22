Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Giving a helping hand

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2021 09:36 PM

Giving a helping hand

Men carry sacks of rice as aid to residents after large waves heavily damaged four homes in the seaside community of Sitio Bijia in Tanza, Cavite on Thursday. Strong winds and waves lashed coastal towns in the area as Typhoon Fabian strengthened the monsoon rains in parts of the country. 

Read More:  Typhoon Fabian   habagat   monsoon rain   weather   rain   Tanza   Cavite   Sitio Bijia   multimedia   multimedia photos  