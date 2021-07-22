MULTIMEDIA

Giving a helping hand

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Men carry sacks of rice as aid to residents after large waves heavily damaged four homes in the seaside community of Sitio Bijia in Tanza, Cavite on Thursday. Strong winds and waves lashed coastal towns in the area as Typhoon Fabian strengthened the monsoon rains in parts of the country.