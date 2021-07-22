MULTIMEDIA

Only one shot needed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City residents and workers receive a jab of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, with members of the A2 and A3 categories being prioritized for the single-dose shots. Malacañang on Thursday said the Philippines has administered almost 16 million vaccine shots with 5,231,469 having completed two jabs, a fraction of the government’s goal of fully vaccinating 58 million individuals to achieve herd immunity.