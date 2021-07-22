Home > News MULTIMEDIA Only one shot needed Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 22 2021 06:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber San Juan City residents and workers receive a jab of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, with members of the A2 and A3 categories being prioritized for the single-dose shots. Malacañang on Thursday said the Philippines has administered almost 16 million vaccine shots with 5,231,469 having completed two jabs, a fraction of the government’s goal of fully vaccinating 58 million individuals to achieve herd immunity. Nearly 16M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in PH, 5.2M people fully vaccinated: Palace Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Johnson & Johnson vaccine single-shot vaccines San Juan A2 category A1 category multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/22/21/localized-mecq-ilocos-norte/sports/07/22/21/former-pinoy-jin-fulfills-olympic-dream-as-taekwondo-referee/news/07/22/21/mga-pagpupugay-protesta-sa-huling-sona-ni-duterte-kasado-na/news/07/22/21/bakunahan-vs-covid-19-sa-lgus-tuloy-sa-gitna-ng-masamang-panahon/life/07/22/21/footwear-brand-fitflop-to-be-relaunched-in-ph-in-october