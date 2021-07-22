Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up Manila Bay dolomite area ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 22 2021 10:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber River warriors from the Department Environment and Natural Resources and members of Manila City Hall's Department of Public Safety collect trash and water plants washed up along the Manila Bay dolomite area on Thursday. Read More: Manila Bay dolomite area clean up river warriors DENR Manila City Department of Public Safety multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/07/22/21/bts-to-return-to-un-as-south-koreas-special-envoy-for-post-covid-world/sports/07/22/21/filipino-olympian-profile-eumir-marcial-has-makings-of-an-olympic-champion/video/news/07/22/21/high-tide-nagdala-ng-basura-sa-dolomite-beach/sports/07/22/21/nba-suns-chris-paul-scoffs-at-retirement-talk-ready-to-get-back-to-work/business/07/22/21/social-audio-app-clubhouse-no-longer-invite-only