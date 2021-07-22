Home  >  News

Cleaning up Manila Bay dolomite area

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2021 10:52 AM

River warriors from the Department Environment and Natural Resources and members of Manila City Hall's Department of Public Safety collect trash and water plants washed up along the Manila Bay dolomite area on Thursday. 

