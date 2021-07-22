MULTIMEDIA

Another rainy, flooded ride home

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters brave the sudden intense rainfall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday as monsoon rains, enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, continue to affect Metro Manila and other parts of the country. Typhoon Fabian is projected to further intensify and reach its peak Thursday night, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.