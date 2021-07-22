Home  >  News

Another rainy, flooded ride home

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN New

Posted at Jul 22 2021 07:50 PM

Commuters brave the sudden intense rainfall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday as monsoon rains, enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, continue to affect Metro Manila and other parts of the country. Typhoon Fabian is projected to further intensify and reach its peak Thursday night, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

