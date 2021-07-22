Home > News MULTIMEDIA Another rainy, flooded ride home George Calvelo, ABS-CBN New Posted at Jul 22 2021 07:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters brave the sudden intense rainfall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday as monsoon rains, enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, continue to affect Metro Manila and other parts of the country. Typhoon Fabian is projected to further intensify and reach its peak Thursday night, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. Typhoon Fabian expected to further strengthen, reach peak Thursday night - PAGASA Ulan nagdulot ng traffic sa ilang lugar sa Metro Manila Read More: Typhoon Fabian rain weather habagat Monsoon rain flood Mandaluyong commuters /business/07/22/21/cellphone-number-puwede-di-palitan-kahit-magpalit-telco-ang-user/news/07/22/21/lacson-sotto-tandem-di-mang-e-entertain-sa-kampanya-nila/business/07/22/21/tiktok-fined-750000-euros-for-dutch-privacy-violation/overseas/07/22/21/china-home-for-the-aged-abused-man-beaten-tied-to-wheelchair-death-caretaker/video/entertainment/07/22/21/bgyo-tampok-sa-cover-ng-isang-magazine-nagpasilip-ng-mga-proyekto