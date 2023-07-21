MULTIMEDIA

A pink SONA protest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Young activists belonging to the Center for Youth Advocacy Networking stage a mock fashion show/ protest with a Barbie theme at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Friday, in the run up to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) next week. The group urged the Marcos administration to solve the education crisis by addressing the corruption plaguing the education sector.

Read More: SONA2023 education youth Barbie protest