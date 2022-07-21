Home  >  News

ML@50 launched to counter historical revisionism on martial law

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2022 02:59 PM

ML@50 launched to counter historical revisionism

Members of multi-sectoral groups launch ML@50, which aims to correctly observe the 50th anniversary of martial law under Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on Thursday in Quezon City. The movement seeks to counter all forms of historical distortions and revisionism about martial law and about the country during the time of Marcos Sr.'s rule from 1965 to 1986.

