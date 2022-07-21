Home > News MULTIMEDIA ML@50 launched to counter historical revisionism on martial law Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 21 2022 02:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of multi-sectoral groups launch ML@50, which aims to correctly observe the 50th anniversary of martial law under Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on Thursday in Quezon City. The movement seeks to counter all forms of historical distortions and revisionism about martial law and about the country during the time of Marcos Sr.'s rule from 1965 to 1986. How Marcos explains martial law to younger generation: Something ‘lolo’ had to do Imee Marcos tiniyak na wala silang intensiyong baguhin ang kasaysayan ‘I’m not talking about history’: Marcos wants learning materials to focus on ‘basics’ Read More: Marcos martial law dictatorship history revisionism historical revisionism historical distortion Philippine history Ferdinand Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Sr military rule martial law anniversary martial law 50th anniversary /sports/07/21/22/ohtani-scoops-espy-as-top-athlete-in-mens-sports/sports/07/21/22/san-sebastian-crushes-la-salle-for-3rd-straight-win/sports/07/21/22/ph-roster-finalized-for-11th-asean-para-games/news/07/21/22/pakikipag-usap-ng-bata-sa-online-games-dapat-bantayan/entertainment/07/21/22/fans-return-as-comic-con-awaits-new-thrones-and-rings-shows