Southwest monsoon brings flooding in different parts of Luzon

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People navigate a flooded area along Tirona Highway in Barangay Habay-1, Bacoor, Cavite on Wednesday. Monsoon rains will be experienced in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by the presence of Typhoon Fabian and Tropical Storm “CEMPAKA”, according to PAGASA.