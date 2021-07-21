Home > News MULTIMEDIA PAGASA issues flood warning in Metro Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 21 2021 10:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorists navigate the flooded Kalaw street in Manila on Wednesday due to heavy rains. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as serious flooding is expected in flood prone areas of Bataan and Zambales. Metro Manila and Cavite are under Orange Rainfall Warning. Read More: flooding Kalaw Manila PAGASA Orange Rainfall warning multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/21/21/tokyo-kicks-off-games-amid-covid-19-fears/overseas/07/21/21/casimero-training-los-angeles/sports/07/21/21/football-arsenal-cancel-pre-season-us-tour-due-to-covid-19-cases/news/07/21/21/stranded-na-sunfish-sa-marinduque-sinaklolohan-ng-mga-mangingisda/video/news/07/21/21/700-doses-ng-jj-nakalaang-iturok-sa-seniors-sa-caloocan