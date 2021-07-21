Home  >  News

PAGASA issues flood warning in Metro Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2021 10:30 AM

Motorists navigate the flooded Kalaw street in Manila on Wednesday due to heavy rains. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as serious flooding is expected in flood prone areas of Bataan and Zambales. Metro Manila and Cavite are under Orange Rainfall Warning.
 

