Splashing through

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2021 08:24 PM

Motorcycle riders brave a flooded España Boulevard in Manila on Wednesday. Parts of Metro Manila were left submerged in flood waters after continuous rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon. 

