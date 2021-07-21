Home > News MULTIMEDIA Splashing through George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 21 2021 08:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorcycle riders brave a flooded España Boulevard in Manila on Wednesday. Parts of Metro Manila were left submerged in flood waters after continuous rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon. Heavy rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces due to habagat Typhoon Fabian intensifies as it continues to enhance habagat: PAGASA Read More: flood Manila espana motorists weather heavy rainfall warning multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/21/21/5-lalaking-naka-inom-arestado-matapos-mag-amok-sa-tacloban-city/news/07/21/21/pulis-binaril-sa-checkpoint-sa-sorsogon/entertainment/07/21/21/from-cr-break-on-live-tv-to-basurera-winning-todays-showtime-episode-will-make-you-laugh-then-cry/business/07/21/21/jack-ma-named-most-generous-entrepreneur-2020-forbes-china/sports/07/21/21/vismin-cup-alza-alayon-wins-battle-of-home-teams-for-first-win