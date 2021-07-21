MULTIMEDIA

Between a rock and a hard place

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

People brave the flood as they queue for COVID-19 vaccines outside the San Andres Sports Complex vaccination site in Malate, Manila on Wednesday. The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 6,560 additional COVID-19 infections and 5,364 additional recoveries as the country deals with 8 active cases of the more infectious Delta variant.