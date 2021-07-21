MULTIMEDIA

Teachers’ rights advocates give Duterte administration a failing mark

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers - NCR picket in front of the Department of Education central office in Pasig City on Wednesday, questioning the administration's implementation of current education policies. The group demanded accountability for the alleged ineptitude of President Rodrigo Duterte and Education Secretary Leonor Briones in addressing the needs of teachers and students, as millions of children were also not enrolled in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.