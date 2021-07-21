Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teachers’ rights advocates give Duterte administration a failing mark Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 21 2021 03:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers - NCR picket in front of the Department of Education central office in Pasig City on Wednesday, questioning the administration's implementation of current education policies. The group demanded accountability for the alleged ineptitude of President Rodrigo Duterte and Education Secretary Leonor Briones in addressing the needs of teachers and students, as millions of children were also not enrolled in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blended learning to continue when school year reopens, says DepEd Majority of students say they learned less under remote learning: survey Read More: Alliance of Concerned Teachers ACT Duterte Briones Department of Education DepEd education policies education pandemic multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/07/21/21/pegasus-spyware-nso-group/news/07/21/21/some-metro-manila-cities-start-inoculating-residents-with-jj-covid-19-vaccine/business/07/21/21/peso-flash-crash-likely-pricing-feed-error-bsp-diokno/sports/07/21/21/suns-deal-with-worst-pain-of-lives-after-nba-finals-failure/entertainment/07/21/21/k-pop-competition-girls-planet-999-to-stream-on-iqiyi