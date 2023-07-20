MULTIMEDIA
Gabriela condemns signing of Maharlika Fund
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 20 2023 01:47 PM
Women’s group Gabriela hold a protest action at Mendiola bridge in Manila on Thursday, 4 days before the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The protesters condemned the signing of the Maharlika Investment Fund into law while peoples' demands for living wages, decent work, and rights allegedly fall on deaf ears.
