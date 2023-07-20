MULTIMEDIA

Gabriela condemns signing of Maharlika Fund

Women’s group Gabriela hold a protest action at Mendiola bridge in Manila on Thursday, 4 days before the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The protesters condemned the signing of the Maharlika Investment Fund into law while peoples' demands for living wages, decent work, and rights allegedly fall on deaf ears.