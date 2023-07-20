Father’s pride

MULTIMEDIA

Viber

New Merchant Marine graduate Ronnel Purihin Galang turns emotional as he is greeted by his family during the 200th Commencement Exercises of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) held at the PMMA Grandstand in San Narciso, Zambales on July 20, 2023. Midshipman Allan Jay Basbas Jumamoy topped the 224 graduates of the MADASIKLAN (MAgigiting na may DAngal at SImbolo ng Kawal ng karagatAN) PMMA Class of 2023.