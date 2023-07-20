Father’s pride

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Proud parents at PMMA Commencement Exercises Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2023 02:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber New Merchant Marine graduate Ronnel Purihin Galang turns emotional as he is greeted by his family during the 200th Commencement Exercises of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) held at the PMMA Grandstand in San Narciso, Zambales on July 20, 2023. Midshipman Allan Jay Basbas Jumamoy topped the 224 graduates of the MADASIKLAN (MAgigiting na may DAngal at SImbolo ng Kawal ng karagatAN) PMMA Class of 2023. Read More: Philippine Merchant Marine Academy 200th Commencement Exercises MADASIKLAN MAgigiting na may DAngal at SImbolo ng Kawal ng karagatAN PMMA graduation /overseas/07/20/23/lioness-reported-on-the-loose-around-berlin/sports/07/20/23/san-beda-taps-edgar-barroga-as-womens-volleyball-coach/sports/07/20/23/pvl-petro-gazz-weathers-akari-fightback-for-9th-place/entertainment/07/20/23/newjeans-unveils-2-music-videos-of-cool-with-you/business/07/20/23/filinvest-proposes-desalination-plant-in-cebu-city