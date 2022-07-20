Readying the House for SONA

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Prepping for Marcos Jr.'s first SONA Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2022 10:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Preparations are underway at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday for the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on July 25. The Philippine National Police said more than 20,000 troops will be deployed to secure the SONA which includes force multipliers and active disturbance management groups. More than 20,000 troops to be deployed during Marcos SONA Pandemic plan, food crisis, rising prices: What senators want to hear from Marcos SONA Read More: House of Representatives Batasang Pambansa SONA 2022 State of the Nation Address Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos SONA Marcos SONA /overseas/07/20/22/more-than-500-died-from-heat-wave-in-spain-says-pm/news/07/20/22/mayor-ng-pulupandan-negros-occidental-nag-resign/sports/07/20/22/is-pacquiao-eyeing-a-rematch-vs-floyd/news/07/20/22/mga-kawani-ng-gobyerno-nagprotesta-sa-rightsizing-ng-marcos-admin/sports/07/20/22/cj-cansino-to-stay-with-up-after-acl-recovery