Readying the House for SONA

Prepping for Marcos Jr.'s first SONA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Preparations are underway at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday for the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on July 25. The Philippine National Police said more than 20,000 troops will be deployed to secure the SONA which includes force multipliers and active disturbance management groups.