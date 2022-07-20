Groups say 'No to power hike'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups urge SC to reconsider Meralco power hike ruling Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2022 03:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Representatives of Bayan Muna file a Motion for Reconsideration before the Supreme Court in Manila on Wednesday, on its ruling reaffirming the 2013 order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approving the Manila Electric Company's (Meralco) request to impose a staggered power rate hike amounting to P22.64 billion. The group raised concern on the implication of the decision, which may double electricity bills of already crisis-battered and overburdened consumers. ERC says current Meralco rates to stay as body yet to receive Supreme Court decision SC affirms 2013 ERC order allowing staggered P22.64-B Meralco power rate hike Read More: Supreme Court Meralco Energy Regulation Commission power hike Bayan Muna motion of reconsideration electricity bill power bill Meralco bill power consumption electric consumption /video/life/07/20/22/ust-grad-sinorpresa-ang-magulang-sa-natanggap-na-award/news/07/20/22/mga-negosyo-apektado-ng-paandap-andap-na-kuryente-sa-occ-mindoro/life/07/20/22/booking-website-reveals-pinoys-top-intl-travel-spots/life/07/20/22/young-filipino-designer-set-to-launch-own-fashion-label/life/07/20/22/home-buddies-founder-launches-travel-themed-community