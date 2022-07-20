Groups say 'No to power hike'

MULTIMEDIA

Groups urge SC to reconsider Meralco power hike ruling

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Representatives of Bayan Muna file a Motion for Reconsideration before the Supreme Court in Manila on Wednesday, on its ruling reaffirming the 2013 order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approving the Manila Electric Company's (Meralco) request to impose a staggered power rate hike amounting to P22.64 billion. The group raised concern on the implication of the decision, which may double electricity bills of already crisis-battered and overburdened consumers.