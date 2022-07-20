Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Receiving their 2nd COVID-9 booster

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2022 07:03 PM

Eligible people get 2nd COVID-19 booster

People eligible for the second booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Wednesday. Iloilo First District Rep. and former health secretary Janette Garin in a statement Tuesday urged the government to expand the second booster coverage to the general public as added protection from COVID-19. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   COVID-19 2nd booster   coronavirus 2nd booster   2nd booster   Sta Ana Hospital  