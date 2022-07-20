Eligible people get 2nd COVID-19 booster

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Receiving their 2nd COVID-9 booster Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2022 07:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People eligible for the second booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Wednesday. Iloilo First District Rep. and former health secretary Janette Garin in a statement Tuesday urged the government to expand the second booster coverage to the general public as added protection from COVID-19. Take 2nd COVID vaccine booster if offered: scientists Philippines detects 910 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants 'Only a matter of time' until highly transmissible omicron BA.2.75 enters PH: expert Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 2nd booster coronavirus 2nd booster 2nd booster Sta Ana Hospital /sports/07/20/22/pba-magnolia-boots-out-ros-for-6th-straight-win/sports/07/20/22/pba-arana-repays-teams-trust-with-crunch-time-heroics/news/07/20/22/ph-reports-2074-new-covid-cases/video/news/07/20/22/1-milyong-pamilya-na-4ps-beneficiaries-graduate-na-umano/entertainment/07/20/22/judy-ann-iza-angel-among-hidilyns-wedding-entourage