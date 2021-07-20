MULTIMEDIA

Tension arises as limit reached at San Andres, Manila vaccination site

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 crowd the gates of San Andres Sports Complex in Manila after organizers implemented a cut-off as the 1,500-limit allocated by the LGU for the venue has been reached, Tuesday. Two hundred doses were added to the initial allocation to address the situation.

Residents are encouraged to visit other designated vaccination sites as the city government of Manila observed an increase in people lining up to get vaccinated amid the detection of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.