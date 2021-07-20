Home  >  News

Navigating a slick walkway

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2021 06:36 PM

People navigate a wet pedestrian access ramp along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City after a heavy downpour on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA in its 4 p.m. weather advisory said that the southwest monsoon is affecting the country, bringing “moderate to at times heavy” rains in Metro Manila and some parts of the country. 

