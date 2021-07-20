Home > News MULTIMEDIA Navigating a slick walkway Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2021 06:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People navigate a wet pedestrian access ramp along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City after a heavy downpour on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA in its 4 p.m. weather advisory said that the southwest monsoon is affecting the country, bringing “moderate to at times heavy” rains in Metro Manila and some parts of the country. Slow-moving Fabian to further intensify as typhoon, says PAGASA Read More: rain weather pedestrians Commonwealth PAGASA Philippine weather Metro Manila weather southwest monsoon multimedia multimedia photos /news/multimedia/video/07/20/21/paglabas-ng-mga-bata-hiniling-na-suspendihin-muna-dahil-sa-delta-variant/news/07/20/21/publiko-hinikayat-magpabakuna-sa-gitna-ng-banta-ng-delta-variant/news/07/20/21/albert-del-rosario-vote-candidate-benefit-philippines-not-china/news/07/20/21/8-delta-variant-active-case-doh/tfc-news/07/20/21/obra-ng-mga-pinoy-artist-sa-sweden-itinampok-sa-philippine-embassy-sa-stockholm