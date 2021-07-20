Home > News MULTIMEDIA Muslim families celebrate Eid al-Adha in Taguig Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2021 12:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children play after attending the Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers) at the Blue Mosque in Taguig City on Tuesday. Eid al-Adha commemorates Allah’s intervention by sacrificing a lamb instead after Abraham offered to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. Read More: Eid’l Adha Feast of Sacrifice Muslim Blue Mosque Taguig City Eid prayers multimedia multimedia photos /life/07/20/21/michael-cinco-gives-a-peek-at-his-fall-winter-2021-collection-in-milan-shoot/sports/07/20/21/pvl-layug-still-not-satisfied-after-breakout-performance-for-chery-tiggo/news/07/20/21/halalan2022-possible-presidential-bets-wooing-aksyon-demokratiko-officer/news/07/20/21/pdp-laban-faction-pimentel-pacquiao-cusi/entertainment/07/20/21/lorde-teases-new-music-on-website-anew