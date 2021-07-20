MULTIMEDIA

Muslim families celebrate Eid al-Adha in Taguig

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Children play after attending the Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers) at the Blue Mosque in Taguig City on Tuesday. Eid al-Adha commemorates Allah’s intervention by sacrificing a lamb instead after Abraham offered to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience.