Celebrating Eid al Adha in prayers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2021 10:24 AM

Filipino Muslims perform the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in Globo de Oro in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al Adha or Feast of Sacrifice , an Islamic festival commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son. 

