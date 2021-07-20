MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating Eid al Adha in prayers

Filipino Muslims perform the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in Globo de Oro in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al Adha or Feast of Sacrifice , an Islamic festival commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.