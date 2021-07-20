Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating Eid al Adha in prayers ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2021 10:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Muslims perform the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in Globo de Oro in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al Adha or Feast of Sacrifice , an Islamic festival commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son. Read More: Eid’l Adha Feast of Sacrifice Muslim Golden Mosque Manila Eid prayers COVID-19 pandemic multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/20/21/us-gymnast-tests-positive-for-covid-19-at-olympics/sports/07/20/21/why-silver-winner-onyok-turning-to-comedy-breaks-fellow-olympian-monsours-heart/video/news/07/20/21/paggunita-sa-eid-al-adha-sa-golden-mosque-sa-quiapo-dinagsa/video/news/07/20/21/most-mariveles-covid-cases-linked-to-work-at-power-plant-says-mayor/business/07/20/21/billionaire-jeff-bezos-not-really-nervous-space-flight