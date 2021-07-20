Home > News MULTIMEDIA Picture-perfect vaccination Jay Ganzon, OVP Posted at Jul 20 2021 08:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Manila resident receives the second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine during the second round of Vaccine Express at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) activity grounds on Tuesday. The drive-thru vaccine program, which runs until July 21, is a collaboration of the Office of the Vice President, the City Government of Manila, and the CCP, catering mostly to tricycle and pedicab drivers and delivery riders who ply the city. Transpo workers' 2nd dose via OVP vaccine express due next week: Robredo PH confirms 4,516 new COVID-19 cases, 58 more fatalities Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 tricycle driver COVID-19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine Vaccine Express OVP Office of the Vice President CCP Manila government COVID-19 vaccination multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/07/20/21/caught-between-china-and-the-us-asian-countries-stockpile-powerful-new-missiles/entertainment/07/20/21/why-ang-probinsyano-keeps-getting-extended-according-to-shaina-magdayao/news/07/20/21/sotto-lacson-president-vp-halalan-2022/overseas/07/20/21/indias-covid-19-deaths-10-times-higher-than-reported-study/video/life/07/20/21/pinay-beauty-queens-sanib-puwersa-sa-cover-ng-harpers-bazaar-vietnam