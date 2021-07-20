Home  >  News

Picture-perfect vaccination

Jay Ganzon, OVP

Posted at Jul 20 2021 08:09 PM

A Manila resident receives the second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine during the second round of Vaccine Express at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) activity grounds on Tuesday. The drive-thru vaccine program, which runs until July 21, is a collaboration of the Office of the Vice President, the City Government of Manila, and the CCP, catering mostly to tricycle and pedicab drivers and delivery riders who ply the city.

