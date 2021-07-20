MULTIMEDIA

Eligible voters register in Quezon City

First-time voters register at a Comelec satellite office in Quezon City on Tuesday, as election offices in Metro Manila remain open for voter registration and other transactions amid Eid al-Adha, a regular holiday. Comelec is encouraging eligible voters to register in designated satellite sites which will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. before the registration deadline on September 30, 2021.



