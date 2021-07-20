Home > News MULTIMEDIA Eligible voters register in Quezon City Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2021 02:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber First-time voters register at a Comelec satellite office in Quezon City on Tuesday, as election offices in Metro Manila remain open for voter registration and other transactions amid Eid al-Adha, a regular holiday. Comelec is encouraging eligible voters to register in designated satellite sites which will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. before the registration deadline on September 30, 2021. Still not a registered voter? Process made easier with Comelec mall registration Read More: COMELEC voters registration Comelec satellite sites Halalan2022 national elections multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/20/21/covid-19-alert-level-3-sa-taiwan-pinalawig-pa-hanggang-hulyo-26/overseas/07/20/21/alert-level-3-sa-taiwan-pinalawig-pa-hanggang-july-26/entertainment/07/20/21/kris-wu-sexual-assault-china-pop-star/news/07/20/21/3-diarrhea-patients-in-davao-del-norte-town-positive-for-covid-19/news/07/20/21/doh-12-filipino-crew-of-vessel-from-indonesia-positive-for-covid-19