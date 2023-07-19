MULTIMEDIA

DENR urged to stop reclamation projects, sand mining in municipal waters

Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

Fisherfolk belonging to Pangisda hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon on Wednesday. The group urged the environment department to stop the reclamation, quarrying, and sand mining projects along the 30,000 hectares of shoreline along Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite and the National Capital Region, citing its impacts to the livelihood and food sources of thousands of fishermen dependent on the municipal waters.