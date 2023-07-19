MULTIMEDIA

Planting a Filipino staple

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A farm worker walks at a paddy field to recover and plant rice seedlings at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos, Laguna on Wednesday. According to IRRI, an assembly of cross-continental experts in rice science and technology from Asia, Africa and the United States are expected to lead forums in the upcoming 6th International Rice Congress 2023 from October 16 to 19 in Manila.