QCPD prepares for SONA

QCPD prepares for Marcos’ first SONA

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Police inspect a drone at Camp Karingal in Quezon City Tuesday, to be used to monitor and secure the first State of the Nation Address of newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on July 25. The Philippine National Police and the Quezon City Police District will field drones, bomb squad robots, and around 20,000 troops in anticipation of protest rallies, crowd control and traffic management.