Home > News MULTIMEDIA

Looking for school uniforms

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2022 07:27 PM

Customers inspect school uniforms for sale inside a market in Quezon City on Tuesday, a day after Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte said wearing school uniforms was "not a strict requirement" for public schools. Her statement comes as Filipinos face high prices of goods.

Duterte: Wearing uniforms 'not a strict requirement' for public schools

ALAMIN: Presyo ng mga uniporme sa Divisoria

Read More: market public school school uniform DepEd Sara Duterte uniform