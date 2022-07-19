Home  >  News

Looking for school uniforms

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2022 07:27 PM

Customers inspect school uniforms for sale inside a market in Quezon City on Tuesday, a day after Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte said wearing school uniforms was “not a strict requirement" for public schools. Her statement comes as Filipinos face high prices of goods.

