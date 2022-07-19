DOTr recalibrates free ride program

MULTIMEDIA

LRT-2 to reoffer free rides to students in August

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters ride the LRT-2 on Tuesday. The Libreng Sakay program in Metro railways ended last June 30, but the Department of Transportation is recalibrating its free train ride program for students taking the LRT-2 from Aug. 22 to Nov. 4, leading to the gradual phaseout of free rides.