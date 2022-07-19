DOTr recalibrates free ride program

Home > News MULTIMEDIA LRT-2 to reoffer free rides to students in August Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 19 2022 04:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters ride the LRT-2 on Tuesday. The Libreng Sakay program in Metro railways ended last June 30, but the Department of Transportation is recalibrating its free train ride program for students taking the LRT-2 from Aug. 22 to Nov. 4, leading to the gradual phaseout of free rides. DOTr 'recalibrates' free train rides for students, only LRT-2 to be free from Aug-Nov Read More: LRT-2 DOTr free ride Libreng Sakay commuters commuting /sports/07/19/22/nba-ayton-signs-long-term-deal-to-stay-with-suns/news/07/19/22/dswd-told-to-prepare-relief-goods-in-typhoon-prone-areas/sports/07/19/22/football-usa-beat-canada-for-2024-olympic-berth/entertainment/07/19/22/dont-make-me-go-stars-on-bond-between-fathers-daughters/entertainment/07/19/22/fil-am-star-shines-in-broadways-aladdin