Labor and human rights groups protest anti-terror law
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 19 2021 03:16 PM

Members of different labor and human rights groups join a protest march along Recto Avenue going to Mendiola bridge in Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to junk the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and called for immediate action to address livelihood concerns and needs of Filipinos.