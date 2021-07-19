MULTIMEDIA

Labor and human rights groups protest anti-terror law

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of different labor and human rights groups join a protest march along Recto Avenue going to Mendiola bridge in Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to junk the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and called for immediate action to address livelihood concerns and needs of Filipinos.