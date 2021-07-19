MULTIMEDIA

Lining up for COVID-19 vaccine at Ospital ng Maynila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People queue outside the Ospital ng Maynila as City of Manila opened 7 hospitals for COVID-19 vaccination on Monday. Hundreds of residents lined up as early as 5am to receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, prompting the city government to increase its allocation from 300 vaccines to 1,200 doses.