Preparing for Duterte's last SONA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Maintenance workers clean the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday in preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021. Around 150-200 guests are expected to physically attend in adherence to minimum health standards imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, according to House of Representatives Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza.