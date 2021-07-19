Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for Duterte's last SONA Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 19 2021 05:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Maintenance workers clean the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday in preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021. Around 150-200 guests are expected to physically attend in adherence to minimum health standards imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, according to House of Representatives Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza. Congress eyes 200 participants in Duterte’s final SONA Read More: SONA State of the Nation Address House of Representatives Duterte /news/07/19/21/duterte-vp-bid-legal-opinion-election-lawyers/life/07/19/21/miss-universe-ph-releases-first-2-batches-of-top-100-candidates/news/07/19/21/duterte-failed-promises-human-rights/news/07/19/21/premature-campaign-elections-vaccine-covid-comelec-malacanang-comment/sports/07/19/21/amihan-esports-ban-1-year-wild-rift