Marcos signs the Maharlika Investment Fund Act

Rolando Mailo, NIB-PNA

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signs Republic Act 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act in a ceremony at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañang Palace in Manila on Tuesday. Several government leaders, economists and economics professors from the University School of Economics raised concerns on the viability of the Maharlika Investment Fund during its deliberation, citing its serious risks to the Philippine economy and the publish sector.