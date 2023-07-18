MULTIMEDIA
Farmers protest ahead of Marcos’ SONA
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 18 2023 02:19 PM | Updated as of Jul 18 2023 02:46 PM
Farmers’ groups and food security advocates hold a protest in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling on the government to address issues concerning the food production industry. The group strongly pushed for the prioritization of the Rice Industry Development Act (RIDA) to develop and stabilize the rice and corn industries, less than a week left before President Ferdinand Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address.
