MULTIMEDIA

Farmers protest ahead of Marcos’ SONA

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Farmers’ groups and food security advocates hold a protest in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling on the government to address issues concerning the food production industry. The group strongly pushed for the prioritization of the Rice Industry Development Act (RIDA) to develop and stabilize the rice and corn industries, less than a week left before President Ferdinand Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address.